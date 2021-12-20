School is out for the year…but so are free and reduced lunches.
In a reversal of federal policy from last year, Taher Inc. at Lake Havasu Unified School District is unable to provide school meals to students while class is out of session. This policy change means that some students are home for winter break worried about when they’ll get to eat next.
Last year when most schools were still in some form of hybrid learning due to the pandemic, federal waivers allowed district staff to prepare “to go” bags for kids to take home with them, according to the Taher Food Service Director at the district, Chris Gallaga.
“We provided about 5,000 meals in this go-bag fashion last winter break, if memory serves,” Gallaga said.
However, a change to this year’s federal waivers meant that Gallaga and his staff are unable to prepare meals for students over a holiday break. According to Gallaga before the break the school district was serving 3,700 meals a day.
While Gallaga hasn’t heard any formal complaints from the community about the stop of service, he is aware that it is having an impact on people.
“As far as I know, we have had no mention from families, but then we never have,” Gallaga explained. “The families that need it are too appreciative to be ungrateful when it isn’t available. However, I meet at least a few students every year who are sad, even to tears, because they do not know where their food security will be during the long breaks.”
There are other organizations in town like the Havasu Community Health Foundation Food Bank that will help families make sure there is enough food for the holidays but this time of year is its busiest season.
According to general manager Colleen Mattinson, the HCHF food bank does see an increase of around 300 people during the winter months as compared to the summer. Mattinson says the influx of people coming to the food bank in the winter are usually snowbirds and members of the homeless population.
Since the food bank is a drive thru, Mattinson says that she is unsure how many families with students are stopping by.
“In the summer there are those summer programs for kids for food,” Mattinson said about the increase of winter food bank guests. “So I don’t know if families use that instead.”
Along with the increase of people looking to use the food bank’s services during the, Mattinson says there is also an increase in donations.
“Also our donations go up in the winter because of snowbirds,” Mattinson said. “They have all kinds of associations and groups that they are in, so we have more donations now than we do in the summer. Which is good because we have more people.”
On top of changing federal policies, Gallaga says that issues with the supply chain, which is affecting school districts across the country, have only gotten worse and continue to affect the products that he is able to order.
“More than half of our usual cost-calculated items have been unavailable for months,” Gallaga said. “I can switch to more expensive options from our negotiated contract vendors, increasing steep costs. Paper supplies remain the most difficult to get a hold of for stock. Paper supplies remain the most difficult to get ahold of, and I have taken to buying pallets and truckloads of things like plates and trays.”
