The Clothes Closet will host its third annual School Shirt & Shoe Giveaway to help students get ready for the upcoming school year.
The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clothes Closet located at 1968 Mesquite Avenue. Clothing will be distributed while supplies last, and children must be present in order to receive the clothing. Breakfast foods will also be available during the event.
