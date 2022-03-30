Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Golden Valley elementary school on Wednesday, after receiving reports of a possible planned school shooting.
The threat was reported at about 8:30 a.m., after a Black Mountain School employee allegedly received two phone calls that appeared to insinuate a possible planned shooting at the facility. The school was immediately placed in lockdown, according the the sheriff’s office, and deputies traveled to the location.
All buildings on the campus were searched, the report said, but deputies found no suspicious activity. Detectives contacted school officials, and are now attempting to identify the caller.
Deputies remained present at the school throughout Wednesday as an added security measure.
Investigation into the incident remained ongoing as of Wednesday evening.
