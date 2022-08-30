The Lake Havasu Unified School District Governing Board is holding a special meeting today at 2 p.m.
According to the agenda posted online, the school board will vote on the approval of two items. The first item is a one time 4.5 percent cost of living adjustment (COLA) for all LHUSD staff as a way to retain staff and combat rising inflation. According to the agenda item the COLA, if approved, will be paid out in two installments one in November and the other in April.
The second item the board will vote on is a joint improvement project between the District and the Division of School Facilities to expand the playground at Starline Elementary School and Oro Grande Classical Academy.
Along with voting on these items, the board is also discussing a report from Superintendent Rebecca Stone about updates to school board policies to reflect changes made during the 2022 State Legislative session. The policy updates include parental rights, covid-19 and Operation and Instruction.
The meeting will start at 2 p.m. in the boardroom at the district office located at 2200 Havasupai Blvd. This meeting is open to the public.
