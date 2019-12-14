The search for a new school superintendent will shift into high gear on Tuesday when the governing board meets to review resumes for the position.
The board learned the job would become vacant in October when Lake Havasu Unified School District Superintendent Diana Asseier announced that she plans to retire on June 30, 2020. She has been leading the local school district since July 2016.
A special session of the governing board is at 4 p.m. The board will go into executive session to scrutinize the resumes and discuss the candidates. Asseier said she will sit in on what she described as a “paper screening” process.
“We have nine qualified candidates,” she said, noting that three of the applicants are currently employed by the local school district.
After Asseier’s retirement announcement, the board has moved swiftly to secure a new superintendent. Board members want to have the new superintendent in place by at least March so he or she can work in tandem with Asseier for a few months. It conducted its own national search for a superintendent and closed the application deadline on Dec. 2.
Tuesday’s closed-session meeting is at the district office, 2200 Havasupai Blvd.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.