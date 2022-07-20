A brand new week-long school supply drive will be kicking off in Lake Havasu City in August and is seeking community support to help give local teachers and students the tools that they need to succeed.
The inaugural Support Our Schools week in Havasu is scheduled for Aug. 1-7 and will be collecting donations of school supplies and monetary donations at various drop boxes located throughout town. The Lake Havasu Association of Realtors has partnered with Lake Havasu City, the Havasu K12 Foundation, Havasu Youth Advisory Council, Havasu Regional Medical Center, and Staples to put on the first-of-its-kind supply drive and fundraiser.
The fundraiser and supply drive will benefit teachers and students at all of the schools in Lake Havasu City.
Association of Realtors President Judy Tassie said donations can include any type of supplies needed in the classroom from pens and pencils to crayons, notebooks, folders, pencil cases, binders, backpacks and more.
“A lot of times teachers are paying for this stuff out of their pocket. Sometimes, for whatever reason, there are items that students cannot afford that are needed in the classroom,” Tassie said. “A teacher is not going to let them go without, so they tend to go out and get those things for them.”
Tassie said monetary donations will also be accepted, and will be used to purchase school supplies in bulk – at a discount.
“Staples is giving us a great deal on supplies,” Tassie said. “We encourage funds to be dropped off because we can make them go a little further since we are buying in mass quantity, but we will take whatever anyone wants to donate.”
Checks should be made out to HRCAF or Havasu Realtors Charitable Assistance Foundation. Tassie said monetary donations should be dropped off at the Realtor center at 2293 Swanson Avenue, rather than leaving them in a drop box.
Mayor Cal Sheehy is expected to kick off the fundraiser with an official proclamation designating Aug. 1-7 as the inaugural Support Our Schools Week in Havasu. Donation boxes will be placed in seven main locations around town including the Association of Realtors office, city hall, the Havasu Chamber of Commerce office, the school district office, Havasu Regional Medical Center, the post office, and Foothills Bank.
Although this is the first year for the community-wide Support Our Schools week, Tassie said the association has held an annual school supply drive for at least the last 10 years. She said those efforts have typically raised between $10,000 and $15,000, but almost all of the contributions have come from members of the association.
“Over the years we started to reach out to businesses, but this year I thought, ‘Why don’t we just make it all of the community so it isn’t just the Realtors,’” Tassie said. “Really, everybody’s goal is the same. So I reached out to the city first and the Havasu K12 Foundation and we sort of put it all together. Everybody has their own input and ideas, and this is what came out of it.”
Tassie said her goal for the week is to garner lots of community involvement to demonstrate Havasu’s support for its students.
“We have so many new teachers – we have 71 new teachers coming into Lake Havasu,” she said. “So we are hoping to kind of show them what our city is about. Our city is amazing. Our citizens step up every chance they can. So we are hoping that the citizens step up and show our teachers and students how much we care about them.”
