All schools in Arizona are closed through March 27, and local school officials are meeting to discuss the next steps.
Several other preventative measures and restrictions have been put in place by the Lake Havasu Unified School District.
In a letter to parents on Monday, Superintendent Diana Asseier said the school district has canceled all sports practices and events as well as all travel through March 27.
“At this time, we are planning for the one-week closure next week. However, we are meeting to develop both short-term and long-term plans, should the closure go beyond next week,” Asseier wrote. The meeting will include conference calls with state and local officials.
Beginning next week, the district will provide meals for children under 18, similar to the summer feeding program. One sack meal will be provided per day, including lunch for that day and breakfast for the following day.
Meals will be provided on a drive-through or walk-up basis.
“The regulations state that qualifying children under 18 must be present in order to receive a meal. As of now, we are planning to have meals available at Havasupai Elementary, Smoketree Elementary, and Thunderbolt Middle Schools,” she said. Distribution times are still to be determined.
The final meal schedule will be posted on the district website at www.lhusd.org.
