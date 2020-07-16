Students will be going back to class next month, but not back to school.
The Lake Havasu Unified School Board met for a special meeting Thursday night to discuss when - and how - Havasu students will return to fall. There, the board voted to engage students in online courses starting Aug. 3.
The school board will wait for an announcement from the Arizona Governor’s Office next week before considering its options in reopening schools for in-person learning, but educators this fall are ready to begin instructing students via Google Classroom and the SchoolsPLP online learning platform.
“Students have been out of school since March, and need to return to learning as soon as possible,” said Superintendent Rebecca Stone. “Implementing a distance-learning plan on Aug. 3 will engage our students, connect teachers with students and families, and provide additional time to consider options for reopening in-person learning when possible.”
Gov. Doug Ducey’s most recent executive order for Arizona Schools set a goal to physically reopen classrooms starting Aug. 17. But as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout Mohave County, Stone says that goal could yet be out of reach.
“Parents, teachers and even a few students have reached out to us about the safety of returning to campus,” Stone said. “We believe education is most effective when students are in the classroom with teachers, but that is not currently possible on our approved start date.”
Stone says school officials are working with stakeholders at each of Havasu’s schools to ensure that when in-person learning is once more available, the school district will have plans to address the needs of all students and staff.
The school district will offer lessons and assignments under the Lake Havasu Unified School District’s distance learning program, or through the district’s online academy. These options will diverge from the district’s use of Zoom’s face-to-face meeting software employed by the district in spring.
Both distance learning and the online academy will offer online dropboxes, lesson planning and assignments. The online academy, offered by the SchoolsPLP learning program, will rely on lessons and assignments crafted by SchoolsPLP.
Havasu’s distance learning program will rely on lessons, assignments and assessments by Lake Havasu Unified School District employees.
“We recognize that this looks different from traditional school, and that staff roles and responsibilities will change,” Stone said. “We are currently evaluating all staff roles and responsibilities to determine how they can best support the distance learning model.”
Parents can contact school district personnel director Jaime Festa-Daigle to enroll their children in either distance learning or SchoolsPLP online academy by calling 928-505-6900, or by email at jfesta@lhusd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.