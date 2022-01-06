Despite a change in federal agency recommendations, the Lake Havasu Unified School District has decided to stick with a 10-day quarantine period for students and staff who test positive for coronavirus.
On Dec. 27 the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated recommendations for positive covid patients to quarantine for five days instead of 10. On Wednesday, a message posted on the LHUSD website announced that after consulting with Mohave County’s Public Health Department, the district plans to keep the 10-day quarantine period for covid positive staff and students.
According to LHUSD Superintendent Rebecca Stone, 23 positive covid cases have been reported among students and staff since Dec. 1.
The current LHUSD covid plan, which can be found on the district website, requires students who test positive and show symptoms to quarantine for 10 days but only return to the classroom once they have been fever free for more than 24 hours without medication.
The district plan for students who test positive but don’t show symptoms still requires the student to quarantine for 10 days. However, on the fifth day of isolation students without symptoms can retest and return to class on the eighth day with a negative test result.
Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday took what he called “preemptive action” to keep public schools open and give students access to in-person instruction despite rising numbers of covid-19 cases in Arizona and nationwide. The new program would give private school vouchers to parents of students whose schools close or move to remote learning.
