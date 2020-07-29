A new school year begins on Monday, and Lake Havasu Unified School District students will be returning to the digital classroom.
For some students, that will mean checking out a laptop from their school computer labs.
While students can use any device with speakers and a camera to complete school work for the switch to distance learning, the school district recommends something larger than a phone. For some, that’s not an easily accessible option.
“While we are not a 1:1 (one device to one student) district, we have invested in student laptops over the past few years,” Jaime Festa-Daigle, LHUSD director of personnel and technology said. “Schools have begun using classroom laptop carts to compliment computer labs. We will be using the laptops from these carts for students to check out.”
The laptops are Windows devices equipped with the same protections and filters as they would while operating on the school district’s network.
“We also have about 20 used devices that were donated by community members and wiped by Connected Computer,” she said. “They have been reimaged so they function in the same manner as all LHUSD devices.
While there aren’t enough laptops provided by the school district for each individual student, they’re working to support families in need of a device based on request.
“Families may request to borrow one per household and must qualify for and have applied for free or reduced lunch,” Festa-Daigle said.
Equipment check-out will not be operated through the district itself, but rather, each individual school.
“Each school site is setting up their own plan to check out devices and other resources,” Festa-Daigle said. “We understand the value of being able to see a teacher and connect with classmates, even if it is through a screen. We will continue to take steps to ensure that we are reaching every child.”
Connectivity can still be an issue, however. But the school district is working on solutions for that, as well.
Festa-Daigle said that the district has reached out to Internet service providers in the community, and their “best deals” are posted on the district’s website at lhusd.org/internetprovidersinformation. For example, she said Suddenlink is offering 60 days of Internet service for free.
They’ve also looked into putting routers on our school buses and leaving them parked throughout the community, “but because of the lack of population density, that does not seem to be a workable idea at this time,” Festa-Daigle said.
She also pointed out that there are multiple areas throughout the community that offer free public WiFi, and the district can help families get that information.
“I cannot say enough good things about the technology team at LHUSD,” Festa-Daigle said. “They are a small team who supports student and teacher devices, our network, website, phones, and student information system – and now, they are working tirelessly to make distance learning happen so we are able to serve kids on day one.”
