The race for Mohave County Sheriff began Tuesday with a strong lead by incumbent Doug Schuster, against challenger Mike Gannuscio.
The Mohave County Election Department tallied 22,470 votes for Schuster as of 10:30 p.m., and 5,956 votes for Mike Gannuscio.
As of press time, 23 of the county’s 24 precincts had reported in, with only the precinct of Peach Springs outstanding. The race was closest in the Dolan Springs precinct, where only 56.7% of voters chose Schuster over Gannuscio. But in both precincts that comprise Lake Havasu City – Schuster’s home territory – the incumbent sheriff commanded about 86% of votes tallied.
“I just want to say thank you to Mohave County,” Gannuscio said Tuesday evening, in a statement on Facebook. “No matter who wins, I’m grateful to all of you that voted and who worked so hard on my election. Tomorrow will be a new day, and if I’m not elected, we hope change will come and the people will be better served.”
Gannuscio announced his candidacy for the sheriff’s office in November, stating that he believed rural areas of Mohave County may have been neglected by the sheriff’s office. He has also said the county has fallen behind the rest of the U.S. in equipment, personnel training and technology. If elected, it was Gannuscio’s intent to modernize the Sheriff’s office and the Mohave County Jail.
As the final tally of the election remained pending, Schuster was confident when he spoke with Today’s News-Herald.
“I feel great,” Schuster said. “There’s a little reporting (for the precincts) left to do, but we’re pretty close to calling it a victory. I’m very thankful to Mohave County for putting its trust in me not only now, but in the previous election as well.”
Schuster called the outcome a “team victory,” citing the work of law enforcement officers under his command in serving the public and maintaining the peace in Mohave County.
“We’ve made great strides, and I’m excited to keep making improvements with the overall goal of providing top-notch law enforcement service to the people of this county,” Schuster said. “Tonight we’re going to celebrate what seems like a victory. But tomorrow, it’s back to business as usual.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.