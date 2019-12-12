As the 2020 primary election looms, Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster will face two Republican rivals.
Lake Havasu City business owner Ed McInerney, more commonly known to Mohave County residents as “Ed Mac,” announced his candidacy for the sheriff’s office in August. McInerney’s bid was followed in October by that of Kingman resident and former Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputy Mike Gannuscio.
Gannuscio, who owns two hay and feed businesses in the Kingman area, described his campaign platform in a social media statement last month. In his statement, he describes himself as a family man with a strong will to succeed. Gannuscio served as a deputy of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office since 2006, and received several commendations for his service prior to an injury he received while on duty.
Now, Gannuscio says he sees a lack of law enforcement presence and support in rural areas of Mohave County.
“We have failed to move into the 21st Century in terms of equipment, technology and personnel training,” Gannuscio said. “The current leadership at the MCSO is not expanding to meet the needs of the communities.”
Gannuscio says that if elected he will move to modernize the sheriff’s office and Mohave County Jail – including a new, modern website to inform the public.
Shortly after Gannuscio’s candidacy was announced, McInerney expressed concerns in a Facebook video message to his own supporters.
“A few months ago, I said that if Schuster thinks I’m going to get elected, or if he thinks I’m going to have a chance, he’s going to throw a third person in there to mop up the votes,” McInerney said in October. “It’s what all politicians do in this country, it’s the only way to undermine the election process without getting caught.”
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster was elected in 2016 on the platform that he would create competitive wages for deputies, and bolster the department’s ranks during his term. He has since implemented a “strategic 10-year plan,” which calls for a 3.5% budget increase per year for the next decade to provide equipment upkeep, additional deputies throughout the county and the eventual replacement of the department’s patrol fleet on the Colorado River.
