All voting precincts reported a victory this week for incumbent Doug Schuster in the Mohave County Sheriff race.
By Wednesday morning, the county’s 24 voting precincts reported 23,642 for Schuster, against 6,222 votes in favor of challenger Mike Gannuscio. According to the Mohave County Recorder’s Office, only about 3,000 mail-in and provisional ballots remained outstanding in the election.
Gannuscio announced his campaign last November, stating that he believed the county’s rural areas were underserved by the sheriff’s office. Although Gannuscio failed to win a single precinct in Mohave County, his support proved to be strongest Tuesday evening in rural communities such as Dolan Springs, Chloride and White Hills, earning almost 40% of the vote in each.
Schuster proved to be most strongly supported in the county’s three major municipalities, but also saw significant support from rural communities including Peach Springs, Golden Shores and Desert Hills. In Peach Springs, Schuster received almost 90% of the vote.
At a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors earlier this week, Schuster announced plans to continue pursuing increased staffing and technology advances under his “strategic 10-year plan,” which was presented to the board last year.
Under Schuster, the sheriff’s office is expected to seek body cameras for deputies during the 2020-21 fiscal year.
