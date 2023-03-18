Lake Havasu City’s scooter and skateboard community gathered at Tinnell Memorial Skate Park Saturday, as dozens of professional and amateur competitors performed in the Third Annual Lake Havasu Scooter Competition.
The competition, organized by The Shop Pro Scooter Lab and Hang 5 Gear, hosted riders from across the globe this weekend - And gave some of the world’s best riders a chance to dazzle fans with high-flying aerial stunts.
