The International Scooter Federation World Championships are set to take place this weekend in Lake Havasu City. The event will mark the first time in its 10-year history that the organization has hosted a world championship competition in the United States.
The event began about 10 a.m. at Tinnell Memorial Skate Park, with qualifying rounds for the competition’s junior, women’s and men’s divisions. Elimination rounds in the competition will take place throughout Saturday, followed by a “Street Slam” event at about 9 p.m.
