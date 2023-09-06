Lake Havasu City Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops will hold an open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ramada A in Rotary Park on Saturday. Cub Scouts troops have openings for boys and girls from kindergarten through fifth grade. Boy Scouts are open to boys and girls from 11 to 17. For information, call Heather Donovan at 928-201-8572 or email heather.donathan@scouting.org.
