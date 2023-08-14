A 33-year-old man got lost in the Havasu National Wildlife Refuge Wilderness Area Saturday evening around 6:30pm. According to a Facebook post by the Mohave County Sheriff’s office, he had been driving from California to watch the meteor shower. At some point, he had parked his vehicle and continued on foot.
Once he realized he was lost, he flew his drone to attempt to locate his truck, but was unsuccessful. He sent a screenshot of his approximate location to his friend who called the Mohave County Sherriff's office.
A deputy contacted the lost man and attempted to get a better pinpointed location. The deputy also recommended that he call 911 before his phone battery died. The man did not call 911 and other calls and messages sent requesting assistance were not returned.
According to the Facebook post, Search and Rescue was then activated and they were able to track his vehicle. Another team was sent to the location that he had given his friend but they could find no trace of the man. The team was able to follow his tracks and find him approximately three miles west of his vehicle.
He was severely sunburnt and dehydrated when they found him with no water and only a small light. The rescuers gave him water and brought him back to the Command Post, according to the Facebook post.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s office reminded people in the Facebook post to stay safe when hiking.
“Search and Rescue wants to remind everyone when recreating in the remote and rugged wilderness areas of Mohave County to never travel alone, bring plenty of supplies and stay put once help has been called,” reads the post.
