A massive income tax cut that mainly benefits wealthy Arizonans that has been championed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey will go into full effect ahead of schedule next year. Ducey’s office announced the accelerated phase-in of the cuts on Thursday. The plan will save taxpayers about $1.9 billion next year compared to before the plan was enacted last year. About 75% of the cuts are in effect for this year's taxes. The vast majority of those cuts go to high-earning Arizonans. Ducey says the average family will save $300 a year. But critics say a family earning $70,000 a year will save just $58. Meanwhile, someone earning $500,000 will save $16,000. The Legislature's budget analysts come up with similar numbers.