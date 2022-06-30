The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is still seeking a suspect in a double-homicide that allegedly took place in the Kingman area Tuesday evening.
The victims, now identified as Kingman residents Darren Vanhouten, 50, and Retta Atkins, 73, were identified by the sheriff’s office this week as investigators continue their search for an unidentified suspect who may have been responsible for their deaths.
Deputies were called to the victims’ home, east of Kingman, at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. Vanhouten and Atkins were found deceased at the scene, but the sheriff’s office says that video surveillance footage from the location showed a masked suspect who was present at around the time of their deaths.
The suspect is now wanted for questioning in the case, and Mohave Silent Witness has offered a $2,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest.
The suspect is believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, and may be 66 to 72 inches tall. He is described as weighing 150 to 170 pounds, and appeared to have been wearing eyeglasses at the scene.
Anyone with information about the incident, or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0743, or call toll free at 1-800-522-4312.
