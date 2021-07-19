San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies are continuing their search for a boater who disappeared this weekend after going overboard about 100 yards from the shoreline of Havasu Landing Resort and Casino.
The search began at about 5 p.m. Saturday, when Mohave County and San Bernardino County deputies received reports of a possible drowning at the location. Officials searched the area on patrol boats and by surveillance helicopter, but were forced to call off the search after nightfall. At dawn on Sunday, efforts continued to locate the victim.
The incident was one of two possible drowning incidents on Lake Havasu this weekend. Also on Saturday, another near-drowning was reported near Havasu’s southern basin. The victim in that instance jumped into the water to retrieve a cap that had blown off of his head, and was unable to return aboard his vessel. That victim was rescued by passing boaters, who pulled him to safety.
As July remains the height of Lake Havasu’s summer boating season, this weekend’s drowning incidents are only the latest in a series of drownings and near-drownings that have taken place within the past four weeks.
In addition to this weekend’s incidents there have been two fatal drownings and two near-drownings in Lake Havasu City throughout the past 30 days, two of which occurred in home swimming pools.
As of Sunday, efforts remained ongoing to find the boater who went overboard in the vicinity of Havasu Landing Resort and Casino.
