Officials from the Arizona State Mine Inspector’s Office and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Oatman area Sunday after receiving reports that a vehicle may have fallen into a 500-foot mine shaft.
Those reports may have been mistaken, after extensive efforts by rescuers showed no sign of any vehicle or person within the shaft.
According to reports from Mohave County Search and Rescue, the barricaded fencing around the old Oatman-area mineshaft had become compromised, and Oatman fire officials were told that a vehicle may have fallen in.
Mohave County Search and Rescue officials used ropes to descend into the mine shaft, with a twin-tension highline system to lower them in. A deep well camera was also used for visual observation of the shaft’s interior.
Although authorities said there was no sign of vehicle or victim at the bottom, the Arizona Mine Inspector’s Office has attempted to contact the mine’s owner and will work to safely close the shaft to any possible future accidents.
