Now that Lake Havasu City has the space for its municipal courthouse, the City Council wants to get the ball rolling on renovations.
At its meeting this week, the City Council held a public hearing to discuss how to proceed with a new courthouse now that it has purchased the former Havasu Fitness building. Although no official action was taken during the meeting, the council directed staff to begin the process of finding an architect to design the renovations that will be needed to turn the gym into a courthouse.
Although designs are the obvious next step in the process, city staff was seeking direction from the City Council about the timing because the project is not scheduled to begin until next fiscal year, according to the city’s current Capital Improvement Plan. The CIP was adopted in June and includes plans for building a brand new courthouse on the City Hall campus at an estimated $7.5 million.
The CIP sets aside $700,000 for designing the building in Fiscal Year 2021-22, then $4.8 million to start construction in 22-23 and another $2 million to finish the building the following year.
The City Council’s decision to purchase the Havasu Fitness facility for $3 million in August changed those plans, however. Rather than building a new facility, Havasu simply has to renovate the existing building to suit its particular needs. City officials have said they expect the final price of purchasing and renovating the building to save Havasu millions of dollars compared to the price of constructing a new building, but cost estimates are still preliminary until designs can be completed.
Input from councilmembers
Public Works Director Greg Froslie asked the council if they want to stick to the original timeline which would explore design options starting next year, or if city staff should start its search for an architect that could potentially start design work this fiscal year.
“If that was the case we could be ready to advertise for a construction project at the beginning of the next fiscal year in July,” Froslie told the council.
All the City Councilmembers expressed support for starting the search for an architect this year.
“I believe it is in the best interest of the court operations and those pieces, as well as the citizens who now own this, to be able to proceed,” said Mayor Cal Sheehy. “You never want an asset to just sit and stay there. So I would be in favor of going to the next step by identifying funds – whether it be contingency funds or other funds from savings in the CIP – to move forward so we can begin construction as soon as possible.”
Councilmember David Lane also spoke in support of getting the project started, noting that Havasu is currently paying Mohave County rent for office space and access to a single courtroom when ideally the city would have at least two courtrooms available to it.
“The sooner we have our new building up and running and we have our own courthouse, we won’t be paying the county for insufficient space,” Lane said.
Froslie also asked the City Council about their thoughts on including a potential second floor within the existing building as part of the renovations.
The building currently has 18,900 square feet of floor space, but that could be increased to about 38,000 square feet if a second floor were added.
“Moving forward we are going to have to decide whether we do a suspended ceiling or just put a permanent floor in so we can use that second floor for something – even if it is storage,” Froslie told the City Council. “It will never be as inexpensive to build a second floor as it is today because we would identify where the columns would go and design the officer space and courtrooms around the columns. A retrofit would be more difficult.”
Councilmembers Lane, Donna McCoy, Michele Lin and Jim Dolan all said they would like the architect to provide estimates for a potential second floor of the building as part of the renovations.
“I think we should look at the price of doing everything that we want to do for the future,” McCoy said. “That isn’t necessarily what we will do in the first step, but we might as well see what we are looking at here and we don’t know until we get the architect in.”
Lane, Lin, and Dolan said they would prefer to see the courthouse renovations all completed in a single phase.
“If we don’t do it now we may never do it, so let’s do it all at once,” Lane said. “It is less expensive to do it all one time than it is to do part of it now and part of it later.”
Although Lin supported starting the search for an architect, she said she would need to see how designs for the project will be paid for before voting to support spending on the project this fiscal year. She said she has concerns about using any type of contingency funds to pay for the courthouse.
Both Dolan and Lin suggested they would like to see renovation plans that focus on the utility of the inside of the building, rather than cosmetic changes to the façade.
“I think it is a nice building,” Dolan said. “I would hate to see us spend too many tax dollars trying to architecturally make it look pretty. I would like to see all of our money go towards the functionality of the building. I think it is a nice building and I think it blends in well enough. I get a little nervous when we talk about architects because everybody has their vision and their view, and it ends up costing us a lot of money.”
Councilmember Jeni Coke noted that the cost of building materials is particularly high right now, but that will be something to consider when the city is ready to start construction. She said the cost of materials won’t impact the cost of designs.
“I think it is important that we look at what this is going to cost and start to get an idea of what we are looking at,” Coke said.
Next steps
Knudson said in light of the council’s discussion city staff will start searching for an architect capable of designing the necessary renovations, then it will negotiate a contract which will be brought back to City Council for approval.
When the item comes back before the council, city staff will need to identify how it would be paid for in the existing budget. Knudson said Havasu has several possibilities for coming up with the money, including using savings from other projects that have come in under budget this year, or changing some of the allocations in the CIP.
Knudson said he expects to bring the item back to council for approval in about two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.