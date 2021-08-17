Police are still searching for a Lake Havasu city man who has been missing since July 1. Lake Havasu City Police say Joseph Saldana was reported as missing on July 1 after he failed to return home. He left his residence in a red 1999 Ford F-150 with Arizona license plate CNA0245. His cell phone is turned off and his family is unable to locate or contact him. Joseph is 56 years of age, 6’-01”, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
According to a police department news release, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Unit continue to investigate the case and have been checking leads as they come in, all of which have shown negative results. Joseph Saldana and his vehicle have been entered into the National Crime Information Center database (NCIC) as missing. Patrol officers continue to check areas within Lake Havasu City in an attempt to locate Joseph and his vehicle. Attempts to Locate Joseph have been forwarded to all surrounding law enforcement agencies. They have also been sent to law enforcement agencies in other states where he has family.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Lake Havasu City Police Department at (928) 855-1171. Anonymous information can be called into Havasu Silent Witness at 928-854-TIPS (8477).
— Today’s News-Herald
