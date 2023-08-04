Go Lake Havasu is looking for a new CEO.
The marketing organization's previous boss, Terence Concannon, resigned in June. Concannon worked with Go Lake Havasu from 2017 to 2023.
Heather Petaishiski, chair of Go Lake Havasu's board of directors, said the organization began taking applications for the job on July 24.
“As of now, there is no time limit, however, we do encourage anyone interested to apply sooner rather than later,” Petaishiski said. “We will conduct our first review this Friday, Aug. 4, and continue to do so weekly until we have a decent pool to move to the next step.”
The Executive Committee will also provide the Board with an update on any outstanding candidates during the next board meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 16, said Petaishiski.
“Once our top pool is selected, the candidates will have an opportunity to take a tour of the city and meet with our mayor, members of the city council and finally a meet and greet that will be open to the board and members of the community interested in meeting with them,” Petaishiski said.
The job description on the application states the CEO position involves developing strategic initiatives, cultivating partnerships, promoting the city as a premier tourist destination, and developing and managing the budget.
Minimum requirements for applicants include a bachelor’s degree in marketing, business administration, or a related field experience in destination marketing. A master’s degree is also preferred.
"We encourage any and all dynamic leaders to apply as quickly as possible,” Petaishiski said.
