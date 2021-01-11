Spring road work is right around the corner, and Lake Havasu City is putting its final touches on its annual maintenance plans.
The City Council will hold public hearings at its meeting today to consider plans for both the city’s 2021 chip seal program and its fog seal program.
City Manager Jess Knudson said this year’s chip seal program is a little smaller than it has been in years past, while the fog seal program is a little bit larger. He said chip seal, which is a combination of asphalt emulsion and crushed rock, is generally needed on rougher stretches of road or where cracks have begun to appear. Meanwhile fog seal is a treatment meant to help protect the road and extend the life of the street.
The council will consider hiring Earth Resources Corporation for $640,791 to touch up 368,175 square feet of road this year with chip seal. Earth Resources submitted the lowest of four bids obtained by the city.
Cactus Asphalt submitted the lowest of two bids to fog seal city streets, but the total cost will depend upon how much road is covered. According to meeting documents, the contract with Cactus Asphalt would cost the city between $370,000 and $465,000 for fog seal. The base bid of $372,543 would include almost 800,000 square yards of fog seal throughout the city. The council will also have the option to expand the program by an additional 100,146 square yards of road for about $46,000 more in alternative one while alternative two would add 99,126 square yards of road for $45,000.
In November Havasu paid Holbrook Asphalt $264,400 to seal up cracks in 211 lane miles of city roads.
