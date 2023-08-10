A second arrest is reported in the murder of a Kingman man whose remains were recovered last December in a remote desert area in Yucca. It wasn’t until July before authorities were able to identify the homicide victim as Jack Parlanti, 50, with the assistance of a crime lab and DNA testing.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) reports the Aug. 7 arrest of Bryan Keith Gibson, 52, Yucca. Gibson was already jailed in the Adult Detention Center on unrelated drug charges when he was charged with abandonment of a dead body and first-degree murder in connection with Parlanti’s death.
