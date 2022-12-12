2nd bridge

Lake Havasu City has identified a location for a future “Freedom Bridge, which would connect an area south of Lake Havasu State Park to the northeastern portion of the Island.

 News-Herald file

Discussion has continued for decades in Lake Havasu City about the possibility of a second bridge to the Island. And next week, city officials could be one step closer to making that project a reality.

The Lake Havasu City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to vote on whether to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation, which would offer $200,000 in funding for the city to commission a needs study for the construction of what has until now been referred to as an “emergency evacuation bridge” to the Island.

