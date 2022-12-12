Discussion has continued for decades in Lake Havasu City about the possibility of a second bridge to the Island. And next week, city officials could be one step closer to making that project a reality.
The Lake Havasu City Council is scheduled on Tuesday to vote on whether to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Arizona Department of Transportation, which would offer $200,000 in funding for the city to commission a needs study for the construction of what has until now been referred to as an “emergency evacuation bridge” to the Island.
According to city records, the study would evaluate traffic volumes, public safety, zoning and the potential future occupation and development of the Island - ultimately presenting a picture of how necessary such a bridge may be if constructed.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudsen said this week that traffic and habitation on the Island is safe and functional, and there may be little hindering future development of the Island. But funding a study to determine whether a new bridge may be needed is a practical, economically feasible and warranted step, Knudson said.
The study, which will be provided entirely through funding from the Arizona Department of Transportation, will offer a recommendation as to whether to build a second bridge, and what next steps the city may take to begin construction.
If the city council votes to approve the proposed partnership with the transportation department, Knudson says the city will advertise for proposals from contractors, select the best agency to conduct the study, and then ultimately approve a possible agreement with a contractor for the study.
State legislators agreed earlier this year to provide the offered $200,000 in funding for the survey, following the introduction of H.B. 2676 on Arizona’s house floor in February. That bill, submitted by Lake Havasu City legislator Leo Biasiucci, never received a vote in the state’s legislature this year. It would have ultimately provided $5 million for the future bridge’s initial development.
If that bridge is eventually constructed, it would span the southern end of Lake Havasu State Park to the northern edge of the Island, near Crazy Horse Campground. Biasiucci said in a June interview with Today’s News-Herald that he was optimistic the city’s study for a new bridge would take about a year, if approved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.