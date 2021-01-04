The return to classes on Monday to start 2021 was fairly normal by 2020 standards.
For Lake Havasu Unified’s elementary schools, that means a return to full in-person learning that has been in place since October.
“Things are pretty much the same as they were before break,” said Starline Elementary School Principal Corey Triassi.
Although elementary schools are holding classes in person, families still have the option to continue distance learning online. Triassi said on Monday that 38 of Starline’s 575 students had chosen distance learning prior to the winter holidays, but about seven of those students have returned to in-person education at the beginning of 2021.
“I wasn’t sure with the break if we would have some families decide not to come back, but we are finding that more are coming back to in-person,” Triassi said.
Havasupai Elementary Principal Tamara Yates said her school has also seen a few students return to in person education, though a few have opted to go the other way and start the 2021 off in distance learning. She said the numbers are fairly even with about 8% of the 348 students at Havasupai distance learning.
“I think we will probably see more people coming back a little bit later,” Yates said. “Everybody knew that there would be a spike in the community after the holidays, so I expect some people are probably holding off for a few weeks if they do want to come back to in person learning.”
Yates said all of the school’s covid mitigation protocols still remain in place as classes resume, including a requirement to wear a mask when within six feet of anyone, washing hands whenever moving from one area to another, and protective barriers set up in various locations like the computer labs and small group areas.
Triassi said one minor change at Starline this semester will be 6th grade teachers will no longer move from classroom to classroom. Instead they will teach one class in multiple subjects, as was the practice for K-5th grade in 2020. Triassi said that decision was made by the teachers as an extra safety precaution.
“If something happened and that teacher tested positive at any point they would have had contact with an entire grade level instead of just a classroom,” Triassi said.
Triassi said the Lake Havasu Unified School District is also focusing more on helping its youngest kids cope with counselor’s teaching a program called Tool Box once-per-week. Triassi said the program includes 12 different tools for kids to learn and use in various situations to regulate their emotions and deal with stress.
Junior high and high school
School Board President Lisa Roman said Thunderbolt Middle School is following the same hybrid learning protocols that combine in person education with online instruction that it was using at the end of 2020. Lake Havasu High School, meanwhile, has slightly tweaked its hybrid schedules so students attend a half day of classes four days per week, rather than a full day of class two days per week.
Roman also said Wednesdays are mandatory for high school students with a D or an F.
“We want as few students to fail classes as possible,” she said. “So we are trying to make sure that we have some intervention processes in place to help students.”
For elementary schools in Havasu, not much has changed since the end of 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.