After a year break because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Rockabilly Reunion returns to Lake Havasu City this weekend.
The 13th annual Rockabilly Reunion begins today at Lake Havasu State Park.
The event features retro fashion, rock-and-roll concerts, a ratrod car show and the popular pinup girl contest. This year, event organizers have added a second stage with 22 live bands scheduled to perform, as well as stunt shows by motocross and Harley Davidson riders.
It also features a 1950s hair salon and barber, and a vendor village with 150 booths.
The event begins today at noon and continues Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 per day. For information, visit therockabillyreunion.com.
