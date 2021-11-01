The second of three codefendants in a Lake Havasu City murder investigation has accepted a plea agreement with county prosecutors.
Ramon Canas, 45, pleaded guilty on Friday to charges of facilitating first-degree murder and weapons misconduct in the shooting death of former Lake Havasu City resident Stacy Hakes earlier this year, according to Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Paul Amann.
In exchange for Canas’ plea, prosecutors have moved to dismiss charges of first-degree murder against the defendant, as well as one count of possession of a weapon by a felon. According to Amann, Canas will face a presumptive sentence of 8.75 years in prison.
The case began early Easter morning, when police were called to the 400 block of Sunfield Drive in reference to a shooting. According to police, the victim was fatally injured in his vehicle at the location, and investigators soon identified the shooter as 36-year-old Havasu resident Brian W. Robinson. Police say that Robinson was aided by Canas and codefendant Adeline Rea, 31, also of Havasu.
Canas and Rea were arrested April 12, at an address on the 2600 block of Hacienda Place. Both were accused of providing material assistance to Robinson in the alleged homicide. According to Arizona Supreme Court records, Canas had a previous 2017 felony convictions on charges of possession of dangerous drugs, identity theft and theft of a credit card.
In the course of detectives’ investigation, it was allegedly learned that Hakes, Robinson, Rea and Canas met at a Lake Havasu City bar earlier in the evening. According to previous statements by investigators, a confrontation may have taken place between Hakes and Robinson, during which Robinson may have threatened to kill Hakes. Police say that Canas furnished Robinson a handgun, and Rea provided transportation for Robinson to the scene of the alleged murder.
Robinson remained at large, and police believed that he traveled to the Tucson area after the shooting took place. On April 14, however, Robinson surrendered himself into custody at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Kingman.
As of Monday, all three defendants remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $1 million bond.
Canas’ agreement with prosecutors last week follows a similar agreement signed by Rea on Oct. 13. In that agreement, Rea pleaded guilty to one count of facilitating first degree murder and hindering prosecution, for which she will receive a sentence of no more than 11 years in prison. She is expected to appear in Mohave Superior Court on Nov. 19 for judgment and sentencing in the case.
Robinson is now scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for a Nov. 17 change-of-plea hearing, where he may have a chance to accept an agreement of his own with Mohave County prosecutors.
Canas is expected to appear in the courtroom of Mohave Superior Court Judge Douglas Camacho on Dec. 1 for judgment and sentencing.
