Volunteers Bob and Karen Morrison collected trash around Lake Havasu City during last year’s inaugural Earth Day Community Cleanup.

In an effort to retain the cleanliness of Lake Havasu City, several local organizations brainstormed a way to collect unwanted trash while involving the surrounding community. Last spring, each of the three Rotary clubs partnered with the Lake Havasu Marine Association and Go Lake Havasu tourism bureau to execute their vision.

As a result, the Earth Day Community Cleanup was created and brought together residents, businesses and volunteers to gather trash and other litter within the city, the desert and waterways. This Saturday marks the second year of the event and participating members say the cleanup continues to involve local residents in the cleanup efforts.

