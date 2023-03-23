In an effort to retain the cleanliness of Lake Havasu City, several local organizations brainstormed a way to collect unwanted trash while involving the surrounding community. Last spring, each of the three Rotary clubs partnered with the Lake Havasu Marine Association and Go Lake Havasu tourism bureau to execute their vision.
As a result, the Earth Day Community Cleanup was created and brought together residents, businesses and volunteers to gather trash and other litter within the city, the desert and waterways. This Saturday marks the second year of the event and participating members say the cleanup continues to involve local residents in the cleanup efforts.
The event combines Earth Day with Rotary International’s End Plastic Soup initiative, which focuses on combating plastic pollution worldwide, according to Lake Havasu City Rotary Club and event committee member Carrie Hemme.
“The event encourages businesses, organizations and community members to help clean up the community,” Jackie Leatherman, Go Lake Havasu’s director of experiences, added. “Whether they pick up one piece of litter or fill bags full of litter, it all helps and all initiative is appreciated.”
Some of the destinations where volunteers will be headed include Lake Havasu State Park, surrounding highways, SARA Park, Lake Havasu and other waterways, and sections of nearby desert, Leatherman continues. Of those areas involving the desert, Leatherman says members from Protect Our Deserts and 2AR Patriots will be covering various stretches of land.
Speaking with Dan Roddy, park manager of Lake Havasu State Park, he states that his location will include a 40 yard dumpster provided by Republic Services to collect trash found by participating park guests and volunteers.
“We’re constantly dealing with the trash out on the lake,” Roddy said. “It’s really helpful because we get all these extra hands to help out and it really is a huge benefit for us because of people donating their time and talents to get out there and help.”
The idea of the event involving the community as a whole, as Roddy further states, gives residents the freedom to choose the locations they feel the most comfortable. From neighborhoods to the lake, Roddy says that an advantage provided by the event is the accessibility offered to those who want to participate.
For those who want to help collect litter from the state park, Roddy recommends completing a preregistration on the event’s Facebook page in order to receive free admission to the park.
Other open-top dumpsters will be found by Anderson Powersports as well as Anderson Toyota, Mark Masterson, general manager for Northern Arizona at Republic Services, says. The waste disposal company will also have trash bags available for those participating in the citywide cleanup, Masterson adds.
A concerning fact that Masterson shares is that 60% of the 500 tons of recycled materials he receives are contaminated upon delivery to the recycling facility.
“Lake Havasu City is known to locals and visitors alike to be a very clean city,” Masterson said. “Continued education with recycling and continuing to combat illegal dumping throughout the area are keys to that success.”
As stated by both Leatherman and Hemme, other participating businesses and organizations for this Saturday’s cleanup include the Arizona Department of Transportation, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Mohave County Sheriff’s Department, Michael Alan Furnishings, Romer Beverage Company, amongst several others.
The event begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until 3 p.m., according to the event website. Hemme estimates that over 500 individuals will participate in this year’s cleanup around Havasu.
“This event will demonstrate how much Havasu loves Havasu,” Leatherman said. “We have an incredibly giving and caring community, and that will be on full display this Saturday.”
For more information on this year’s community cleanup, email lakehavasuevents@gmail.com or search “Lake Havasu Earth Day - Rotary Day of Service” on Facebook. Event committee member Carrie Hemme can also be contacted by phone at 928-230-1431.
