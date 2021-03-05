The spirit of enterprise is alive and well in Lake Havasu City, and three individuals proved that by pitching their unique business concepts in this year’s HavaStartup competition, hosted by ASU Havasu.
For the past few months, the competitors have been honing their ideas with the help of mentors and getting ready to face the jury in this “Shark Tank”-style challenge. The second annual competition is organized by ASU Havasu in collaboration with the Lake Havasu Chamber Foundation for Education and Leadership and the Better Business Bureau.
But only one entrepreneur could take home the $1,000 cash prize on Thursday. This year, that entrepreneur was Thanh Tran, a student at ASU Havasu pursuing a bachelor’s degree in business communication.
Tran’s e-commerce business concept, Vista: Recycle and Sustainable Fashion, refreshes the process of shopping secondhand. Instead of leaving a pair of jeans or shirt hanging in your closet or simply tossing them away, you can give someone else a chance to love them.
“I want to engage myself in the environmental movement,” Tran said, “and I think the best way to make the big changes is to get more and more people to take action and join hands with me. That’s why I wanted to create Vista. This way, I’m able to get a lot of people together, reduce the amount of garbage to landfills, and I want to find clothes a new home.”
Another finalist was Dan Barnes III, a Lake Havasu High School Class of 2001 graduate, former electronics technician for the U.S. Navy and Ferrari Challenge data technician. His concept, called Barnes Battery Company, introduces the Hercules 3500 to Havasu — a 3500 watt-hour battery he built himself, capable of powering your LED TV, house lights, refrigerator and electronic devices, all packed neatly into a box that charges with a briefcase-style double solar panel.
HavaStartup also saw one of its youngest competitors yet this year. Collin Livermore, a 15-year-old sophomore golfer at LHHS, presented LHC Custom Clubs during the Zoom event on Thursday. The business offers golf club maintenance and customization, and Livermore’s goal is to “change the way people perceive ‘boring old golf clubs.’”
The past year has been challenging on many levels, Better Business Bureau Director of Media Relations Kryistyna Hook reiterated during her opening remarks in Thursday’s Zoom event.
“The thing that I love to think about at this time is that during these times of change and during these times of feeling like you might be up against a roadblock about traditional commerce, that’s where the growth happens,” she said. “That’s where the excitement can happen. That’s where the new ideas can be spurred from, and that’s what is so exciting about this competition and entrepreneurship in general. You look for a problem that needs to be solved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.