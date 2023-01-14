In an effort to spread out the $1 million that the Lake Havasu City Council has made available for social service-focused grants this year, the Community Resource Coalition is asking the top scoring applicants to trim back their proposals by 20%.
1. Faith and Grace - $196,600
The organization services domestic violence victims. Requested funds will support computer hardware/software to meet industry standard information, vehicle for transporting victims to needed services, program director and 3 part-time advocates.
The organization provides assistance to financially struggling individuals and families. The proposal is to expand the current plan to include basic hygiene, with showers, clothes, haircuts, and other essential items. The funds will be used to construct exterior showers, purchase washer and dryers, a commercial mop sink, and cover one year building operating expenses.
The proposal is to create a countywide database to gather statistical measures and collaborate with other entities to refer, and connect a client to the proper resources. This will also track what services the clients used to eliminate duplicity. The funds will be used for 3 paid staff to facilitate collecting / tracking /providing information and case management to individuals seeking assistance by connecting the individual with proper programs needed.
The organization is a licensed peer and family organization. The funds will be used to support families with behavioral health challenges through evidence-based training and connection to community support systems. The program aims to certify 20 “master trainers” who can then provide training in active parenting, active parenting of teens, and crisis prevention.
The organization teams with schools to identify and provide The Food 4 Kidz Program. This program provides weekend backpacks of nutritious food for children. They also provide hygiene kits. The funds would go directly for food for this program, not administrative costs.
Addressing childcare services, the proposal would provide Professional Development Model to address diverse priority needs of childcare centers. The funds will be used to establish these development models in all seven DES-certified childcare centers in Lake Havasu City. This includes training of volunteer consultants to develop priority support plans.
The proposal is designed to meet the needs of residents seeking addiction and substance use treatment, foster-involved families, and the homeless. The funds would be used to expand their community center with build-out of a commercial kitchen in the community center. The proposal would also provide commercial shelving for the Clothes Closet and exterior security. The proposal allows an increase in homeless outreach. Allowing larger capacity to prepare meals and basic hygiene kits.
The funds will assist with improvements to Grace’s Place Community Center through hiring a part-time community collaboration coordinator and making facility improvements including community shower repairs. The center provides affordable senior activities, senior support groups, health and hygiene, ride transportation for medical or applying for jobs, host organizations, supports ASU international students, and youth programs.
The organization assists local women with a one-time hand up for unexpected burdens or basic needs. The funds would be used to increase the number of individuals the organization can assist. Average help is $2,100 therefore 12-13 additional individuals would be served.
10. Community Health Department Foundation - $142,928
10. Community Health Department Foundation - $142,928
The proposal addresses increasing public health resources, including both direct intervention and resource awareness and connection. It would implement a Patient Navigator Program and community health resource coordinator for Lake Havasu and surrounding residential areas. The proposal combines the work of a navigator to address individual and community health needs with the software platform UniteUS, technology focused on addressing social determinants of health.
oatawa - stock.adobe.com
The coalition met Thursday for the first time since Havasu began accepting applications for the grants in October. Since the Dec. 9 deadline, coalition members used the scoring rubric they created to evaluate all 19 applications that the city received. Those scores were then tallied to determine the coalition’s top choices. But the coalition still had some decisions about what recommendation it should make to the City Council, which will ultimately be responsible for awarding any grants.
That’s because the 19 applicants requested a combined total of $2,409,290 – nearly 2.5 times the amount of money available.
According to meeting documents, the $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money that the council has made available for these grants would be enough to fully fund the top seven scoring applications. Those applicants include Faith and Grace (requesting $196,600), The Clothes Closet ($160,000), River Cities United Way ($250,000), MIKID Mentally Ill Kids in Distress ($217,898), Haven Family Resource Center ($50,000), Open Table ($70,000), and Covenant Church Lake Havasu ($49,800).
Coalition member Barbara Smith opened up discussion by saying that she doesn’t want to distribute all of the grant money to just seven organizations in Havasu. She said she would like to see as many organizations get a piece of the grants as possible, suggesting that the coalition split up the money among 16 of the applicants.
Coalition member Don Klostermeier disagreed with that approach, preferring to fully fund each of the top seven applicants. He argued that some of the requests are for capital projects and, if they are only partially funded, the organization may not be able to complete the project.
Later in the meeting, coalition member Leslie Denney suggested that the coalition recommend that each of the top applicants be awarded 80% of the amount they requested – allowing a couple more proposals to receive some of the funding.
After a little more than an hour of discussion, the coalition voted unanimously to request that each of the top 10 scoring applicants resubmit a budget for their proposals with 80% of the funding from their original request, in addition to providing narrative about how the resulting proposal would work.
Grace Episcopal Church (requesting $90,300), Women With Willpower ($50,000), and the Community Health Department Foundation ($142,929) received the eighth, ninth, and 10th highest scores from the coalition – respectively.
The applicants will have until Jan. 20 to submit those addendums to the city, and the coalition plans to review them and make its final recommendations at its next meeting on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m.
Although the final motion passed unanimously, the coalition had previously considered a motion by Klostermeier to recommend that the top seven scoring projects be awarded the full amount that they requested, with the remaining $5,000 going to Grace Episcopal Church – which had the eighth highest score. That motion was defeated on a 2-3 vote, with only Vijette Saari and Klostermeier voting yes.
