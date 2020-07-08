Paycheck Trainwreck

Business owners said they have had trouble tapping a $350 billion loan program aimed at helping small businesses through the coronavirus shutdown. 

 Michelle Hofstrand/Creative Commons

Here's a list of the Lake Havasu City and Parker companies that received PPP loans over $150,000. 

Companies are listed by loan amount. The number of employees supported by the loans are listed after the company name.

$2-5 million

Colorado River Indian Tribes Bluewater Resort 400

La Paz Regional Hospital Inc. 323

$1-2 million

D.L. Campbell Co. 101

Hospice of Havasu, Inc. 135

RJD Holdings, LLC 80

$350,000 – 1 million

A&A Electronics Assembly 91

Arizona Desert Dermatology & Surgery 48

Bradley Chevrolet Inc. 57

Bradley Investments Inc. 60

Craig Plumbing Contractors Inc. 35

Davis Boat Manufacturing Nordic Inc. 41

JC Auto Enterprises, LLC 47

Havasu Landing Casino

Havasu Landing Resort 77

Havasu Springs Resort, LLC 500

Johnson Manley Havasu Lumber Inc.

Lakeside Orthopedic Inst., LLC 42

London Bridge Resort, LLC 226

Makai Corporation 84

Milemarkers Therapy Inc. 81

Mudshark Pizza Inc. 80

New Horizons Center for People with Special Needs Inc. 78

Telesis Center for Learning Inc. 40

Web Industries Inc. 60

$150,000 – 350,000

ABCO Builders Inc. 50

Accurate Auto Care, LLC 13

Air Control Air Conditioning Inc.

All American Air Conditioning of Havasu, LLC 21

All Digital Rewards, LLC 23

Arizona Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC 19

Arizona West All Sport Inc. 24

Armor Fence Inc. 41

Authentic Painting and Coating Inc. 70

Big Blasters, LLC 28

Blue Chair, LLC 49

Boat House Grill, LLC 37

C. Reese Mead, D.D.S., P.C. 9

Calvary Baptist Church 61

Calvary Christian Academy 42

Chasins Inc. 46

Cornco Excavation Inc. 25

Cornerstone Family Healthcare, PLLC 20

Crossroads Café 40

Degre Inc. DBA ServPro 31

El Paraiso 3, LLC

Esmay Electric Inc. 21

Essential Drywall, LLC

FPS Medical Center, LTD 21

GEA Enterprise Inc. 58

GEI, LLC 34

Gentle Dental, LLC 13

Hale Hana PIA, LLC 53

Havasu Bean lll, LLC 57

Havasu Custard Inc. 27

Havasu Pest Control Inc. 29

Hi-Tech Mortgage Inc. 17

Information Solutions 31

Insta-Clean, LLC 24

Islander RV Resort

JR Motors RV, LLC 21

Lake Havasu City Hotel Partners, LLC 93

Lake Havasu Family Eyecare 28

Lake Havasu Gunite & Concrete, LLC 18

Lake Havasu Independent Living, LLC 25

Lakeside Heart and Vascular Center, PLLC 27

LC Engineering Inc. 25

Maluna O KA PAO, LLC 54

Masonry and More, LLC 32

Michael Alan Furnishings Inc. 22

Midwest Internal Medicine, PLLC 23

Milestone 33

Northstar Aviation Services, LLC 12

Number Nine, LLC 16

Oasis Floors and Design Inc. 33

Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Parish 25

Oxley Construction, LLC 430

Pancea Brain & Spine, LLC 8

Parker Dental, LLC 17

Parker Motor Company Inc. 170

Phil Pearson Inc. 18

Pirates Den RV Resort & Marina, LLC 43

Progressive Rehabilitation Orthopedic Therapy Inc. 16

R&S Supply Inc. Arizona 14

Richard T. Holmes and Janet R. Holmes EPC 44

RIMCA, LLC 43

River City Newspapers, LLC 30

River Rose Restaurants Inc. 48

River Stone Works Inc. 13

Shogun 95 Inc. 37

Shopwildthings Inc. 17

Summerlin Financial Inc. 12

Sunshine Auto Sales Inc. 17

T & Amp; T Enterprises, LLC 30

TAZ Concrete Inc. 25

The Boat Brokers Inc. 15

Tri-Suns Engineering Inc. 31

Truecare Urgent Care, LLC 20

USA RV & Marine Inc. 12

VRE Havasu Hotel, LLC 29

West Ventures Inc. 32

Western Arizona Humane Society Inc. 20

College Street Brewhouse and Pub, LLC

