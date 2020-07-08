Here's a list of the Lake Havasu City and Parker companies that received PPP loans over $150,000.
Companies are listed by loan amount. The number of employees supported by the loans are listed after the company name.
$2-5 million
Colorado River Indian Tribes Bluewater Resort 400
La Paz Regional Hospital Inc. 323
$1-2 million
D.L. Campbell Co. 101
Hospice of Havasu, Inc. 135
RJD Holdings, LLC 80
$350,000 – 1 million
A&A Electronics Assembly 91
Arizona Desert Dermatology & Surgery 48
Bradley Chevrolet Inc. 57
Bradley Investments Inc. 60
Craig Plumbing Contractors Inc. 35
Davis Boat Manufacturing Nordic Inc. 41
JC Auto Enterprises, LLC 47
Havasu Landing Casino
Havasu Landing Resort 77
Havasu Springs Resort, LLC 500
Johnson Manley Havasu Lumber Inc.
Lakeside Orthopedic Inst., LLC 42
London Bridge Resort, LLC 226
Makai Corporation 84
Milemarkers Therapy Inc. 81
Mudshark Pizza Inc. 80
New Horizons Center for People with Special Needs Inc. 78
Telesis Center for Learning Inc. 40
Web Industries Inc. 60
$150,000 – 350,000
ABCO Builders Inc. 50
Accurate Auto Care, LLC 13
Air Control Air Conditioning Inc.
All American Air Conditioning of Havasu, LLC 21
All Digital Rewards, LLC 23
Arizona Coast Ear, Nose & Throat, LLC 19
Arizona West All Sport Inc. 24
Armor Fence Inc. 41
Authentic Painting and Coating Inc. 70
Big Blasters, LLC 28
Blue Chair, LLC 49
Boat House Grill, LLC 37
C. Reese Mead, D.D.S., P.C. 9
Calvary Baptist Church 61
Calvary Christian Academy 42
Chasins Inc. 46
Cornco Excavation Inc. 25
Cornerstone Family Healthcare, PLLC 20
Crossroads Café 40
Degre Inc. DBA ServPro 31
El Paraiso 3, LLC
Esmay Electric Inc. 21
Essential Drywall, LLC
FPS Medical Center, LTD 21
GEA Enterprise Inc. 58
GEI, LLC 34
Gentle Dental, LLC 13
Hale Hana PIA, LLC 53
Havasu Bean lll, LLC 57
Havasu Custard Inc. 27
Havasu Pest Control Inc. 29
Hi-Tech Mortgage Inc. 17
Information Solutions 31
Insta-Clean, LLC 24
Islander RV Resort
JR Motors RV, LLC 21
Lake Havasu City Hotel Partners, LLC 93
Lake Havasu Family Eyecare 28
Lake Havasu Gunite & Concrete, LLC 18
Lake Havasu Independent Living, LLC 25
Lakeside Heart and Vascular Center, PLLC 27
LC Engineering Inc. 25
Maluna O KA PAO, LLC 54
Masonry and More, LLC 32
Michael Alan Furnishings Inc. 22
Midwest Internal Medicine, PLLC 23
Milestone 33
Northstar Aviation Services, LLC 12
Number Nine, LLC 16
Oasis Floors and Design Inc. 33
Our Lady of the Lake Roman Catholic Parish 25
Oxley Construction, LLC 430
Pancea Brain & Spine, LLC 8
Parker Dental, LLC 17
Parker Motor Company Inc. 170
Phil Pearson Inc. 18
Pirates Den RV Resort & Marina, LLC 43
Progressive Rehabilitation Orthopedic Therapy Inc. 16
R&S Supply Inc. Arizona 14
Richard T. Holmes and Janet R. Holmes EPC 44
RIMCA, LLC 43
River City Newspapers, LLC 30
River Rose Restaurants Inc. 48
River Stone Works Inc. 13
Shogun 95 Inc. 37
Shopwildthings Inc. 17
Summerlin Financial Inc. 12
Sunshine Auto Sales Inc. 17
T & Amp; T Enterprises, LLC 30
TAZ Concrete Inc. 25
The Boat Brokers Inc. 15
Tri-Suns Engineering Inc. 31
Truecare Urgent Care, LLC 20
USA RV & Marine Inc. 12
VRE Havasu Hotel, LLC 29
West Ventures Inc. 32
Western Arizona Humane Society Inc. 20
College Street Brewhouse and Pub, LLC
