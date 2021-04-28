The Western Arizona Humane Society has about 15 puppies that will be ready for adoption at the same time, so they will be hosting Puppy Palooza on Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. each day. The puppies are medium to large breeds from several different litters including shar-peis, pitbull mixes and ridgeback mixes. The puppies will be adopted on a first-come-first served basis. In order to adopt a puppy you must be at least 18 years old, and renters must have proof that their landlord will allow the dog. The adoption fee for a puppy is $200.
Seen in Havasu: Gearing up for Puppy Palooza
Michael Zogg
Reporter
