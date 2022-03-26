The Arizona Game and Fish Department will auction a three-year inventory of wildlife assets at the upcoming 2022 Outdoor Expo at the Ben Avery Shooting Facility, just west of Interstate 17.
Antlers, hides, skulls and wildlife mounts, as well as wildlife artwork and taxidermy — all seized during law enforcement investigations, obtained from animals killed in vehicle collisions, or acquired through donations — will be sold April 2-3.
Items can be purchased individually, by the pound or through a silent auction.
“Because of the pandemic, we’ve not been able to conduct this auction for the past three years due to the cancellation of the expo,” said Ken Dinquel, wildlife law enforcement coordinator. “To that point, we have three years’ worth of inventory to sell this year — more than we’ve ever had in the past.”
Funds generated from the wildlife assets auction are used to buy equipment and technology used to investigate wildlife crimes.
