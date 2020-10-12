Members of the Lake Havasu Unified School District board will be evaluating their performance next week, in addition to reviewing the district’s annual financial report.
The self-evaluation will be done during a special school board meeting on Wednesday at the Lake Havasu High School Performing Arts Center from 4 to 7 p.m. It’s an annual occurrence that gives the board a chance to reflect.
“All board members are provided with a questionnaire beforehand, and we use that as a tool to talk about the aspects of board business that we do well and identify areas that need improvement,” President Lisa Roman said. “It also allows us to talk about what we would like to prioritize in the future.”
The next school board meeting will be held Oct. 20 at the LHHS PAC from 6 to 9 p.m.
