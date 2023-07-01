The Shops at Lake Havasu recently welcomed a new dining experience to visiting patrons.
Frozen Spoon, which offers self-serve frozen yogurt – or froyo, held its grand opening on Saturday morning. Interested patrons were greeted by the store’s owners and staff members to the brightly lit establishment.
Nestled between Star Cinemas and Northside Grill, owner Carrie Schultz says the planning process started six months ago. Schultz, who also owns the store with her husband Brian, wanted to help grow businesses on the city’s northside.
“That’s the side of town we live on and I know the mall is going to be growing over the next three years, so we wanted to be a part of that,” Schultz said.
Customers can choose from eight different frozen yogurt flavors, including a chocolate Carbolite flavor. Schultz says the frozen yogurt brand provides a healthy alternative to customers that is low sugar, nonfat, and low calorie.
Over 32 toppings are offered to customers, along with a variety of fountain drinks. Schultz adds that customers can also purchase coffee products, such as frappuccinos, and hot and cold coffees. Breakfast foods, iced teas and other snacks will be added into the store’s menu at a later date, Schultz says.
An average cup of frozen yogurt will cost customers between $5 to $8, which Schultz says also depends on added toppings. Each cup is measured by ounces and has a base price of 65 cents for every ounce.
“I think it helps the northside specifically because there’s not a lot out here,” Schultz said. “We’re hoping to be able to offer the coffee without having to go all the way into town for the people that live out here.”
Frozen Spoon will remain open later on weekends to accommodate moviegoers at Star Cinemas, Schultz says.
Current hours of operation are Mondays through Thursdays from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Frozen Spoon will open on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Frozen Spoon is located in The Shops at Lake Havasu at 5601 Hwy 95 Ste 720.
