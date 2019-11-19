The Arizona State Legislature began accepting bills for the upcoming session on Friday and District 5 Sen. Sonny Borrelli went to work early.
The Senate Majority Whip introduced three bills last week aimed at regulating medical marijuana, allowing school boards to enter into executive session, and making the Department of Gaming assistant director into a governor-appointed position.
SB 1010 proposes revising the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act, specifically Section 36-2806 regarding nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary inspections. The amendment would remove the requirement that the Arizona Department of Health Services, “give reasonable notice of an inspection,” to a medical marijuana dispensary. Instead, it would allow inspectors to show up, “during the dispensary’s normal business hours.”
“Right now the health department can go into any business from a Burger King to an abortion clinic unannounced during normal business hours,” Borrelli said. “However, the Medical Marijuana Act was written by the industry themselves when they put it on the ballot and a five-day written notice is required by the health department before they can do an inspection. The problem is when the health department gets there everything is locked up. There is no product around and most the time they say the employees aren’t around.”
A similar bill was introduced during the 2019 legislative session by Sen. Paul Boyer. It takes a three quarter majority vote to overturn a voter initiative, and the bill was defeated along party lines last year.
Since then, Borrelli said the Arizona Auditor General’s report on the health department’s medical marijuana program has brought some attention to the issue.
“We found that the Department did not always timely revoke some registry identification cards, did not timely and consistently inspect facilities or consistently address facility noncompliance, inadequately investigated some complaints, did not inspect infusion kitchens according to Arizona food safety standards, has not formally reviewed its Program fees, and misallocated some Fund monies,” the Auditor General wrote in its conclusion.
Borrelli said the health department will not be able to make significant improvements without a change in the law. He said he is confident that the bill will pass with a three-fourths majority in the 2020 Legislative Session.
“It’s not the health department that isn’t doing their job, it’s that they are being prevented because the Medical Marijuana Act prevented them from doing it,” he said. “It was written in the act and the voters voted for it. That is the problem with these citizen initiatives that a written by a specific business – they are obviously going to make it so that it benefits them.”
Although SB 1010 is the first bill Borrelli has introduced aimed at reforming the medical marijuana industry, he said he plans to reintroduce several bills from the 2019 Legislative Session, including a bill that regulated the type of pesticides that are allowed to be used in marijuana cultivation and a bill that would allow Department of Health Services to share sales data with the Department of Revenue to ensure dispensaries are paying the correct amount in taxes.
Borrelli has also expressed a desire to allow for testing of marijuana products sold in dispensaries.
“I am going to be running more and more medical marijuana reform,” he said. “We should treat it like any other business.”
Executive sessions for school safety
Borrelli also introduced SB 1012, which would allow school boards to vote to enter executive session to discuss and consider school safety operations, plans or programs.
“I say, give them the tools that they need to be able to go into executive session and discuss things privately,” Borrelli said. “Especially since school safety is a security-sensitive issue. Sometimes it is a minor child that might be a problem and they need to discuss that – they can’t do that in an open forum. If they need to coordinate with the police department they cannot do that in an open forum.”
Borrelli said executive sessions can allow for more in depth discussions.
“We want to encourage dialogue amongst elected leaders, especially in school districts and city councils,” he said. “We need to make sure that we have that open dialogue because sometimes people will play to the audience and the cameras. I want them to discuss policy, not politics.”
The bill is already receiving bipartisan support. Borrelli said Representative Diego Espinoza, a Democrat, is planning to introduce a companion bill in the House later this week.
“I think we are going to get overwhelming support,” Borrelli said.
Oversight for assistant directors
SB 1011, proposes changing the assistant director position at the Department of Gaming to a governor-appointed position. Currently the assistant director is hired by the director. The Department of Gaming oversees tribal gaming, racing, and combat sports such as boxing and mixed martial arts.
Borrelli said although each department’s director is appointed by the governor, the assistant director is frequently in charge of running the day to day operations.
“I think the senate should have a little more oversight on who they hire,” he said. “After all, these state agencies work for the people.”
Borrelli said the main goal of the bill is to generate some discussion on the topic.
(3) comments
I agree with SB 1010. No position on the others.
No reason for the notification since these actions [inspections] are for the purpose of finding unsafe products and potentially saving lives.
And can someone please get a new picture of our representative. The one on this page has been enlarged so much it is beginning to be pixelated or whatever it is called.
It is "Medical Marijuana" so it definitely needs to be inspected for safety.
Good point Sonny. People who need it deserve the protection [thumbup]
