The Colorado River is in dire straits after decades of drought. And according to U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, Lower Basin states are out of time to reach a solution.
Federal officials in June ordered states including Arizona, California, Utah and Nevada to agree upon cuts of up to a collective 2-4 million acre-feet of water by next year, or the federal government would apply restrictions of its own on use of the Colorado River. Now, Kelly says that California — which uses the largest allotment of Colorado River in the Southwest — is willing to sacrifice too little as water levels throughout the Southwest continue to diminish.
The Colorado River serves as many as 40 million people per year, and provides a large portion of water used in Southern California. According to nonprofit organization CalMatters in August, about 600,000 acres of California farmland rely upon that water, and 19 million Californians depend on imported Colorado River water each year. But water levels at Lake Mead, which are used to determine drought conditions in the Lower Colorado River Basin, fell to record low levels this year, prompting new water restrictions throughout the Southwest. Under direction from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Southwestern states have sought to agree on a solution, with Arizona offering to surrender 20% of its annual allocation of Colorado River water.
By Contrast, California has offered to sacrifice only 9% of its share of the Colorado River.
California has long been the Colorado River’s largest consumer, with an allocation of 4.4 million acre-feet as of this year - more than a third of what the Colorado River provides. Arizona receives almost 2.8 million acre-feet of Colorado River water per year.
Kelly wrote on Tuesday to U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, urging the secretary to demand greater cooperation by California officials as drought conditions worsen.
“Four months have passed since drought discussions began, and little progress has been made toward Basin-wide solutions,” Kelly wrote. “California, the largest user on the Colorado River, only recently proposed to try to conserve as much as 9% of the state’s water allocation. That is not enough water to protect the Colorado River.”
Kelly said California’s offer also appeared to be contingent on federal funding for a California initiative to reduce dust pollution at the Salton Sea before new conservation is guaranteed.
“While California relies on banking and withdrawing water credits in Lake Mead for previous conservation efforts, farmers in Yuma - who produce 80% of the nation’s winter vegetable crop - are willing to voluntarily conserve water and invest in more water-efficient agricultural practices.”
The Golden State uses a much greater amount of Colorado River water than other Lower Basin states. But even 25 years ago, that wasn’t enough - in 1997, California reportedly used several thousand acre-feet more water than its annual allowance under federal guidelines, prompting the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to demand that California apply restrictions on the river’s use.
California has more than five times the population of Arizona, with more than 6.32 million living in the cities of Los Angeles, San Diego and Mexicali alone. But according to records from California’s Imperial Irrigation District, about 3.1 million acre-feet of California’s Colorado River is irrigated to supply almost 475,000 acres of farmland in Southeastern California.
But with water levels at Lake Mead expected to fall below 1,040 feet by the end of this year, Kelly says California must be willing to sacrifice more to preserve not just livelihoods throughout the Southwest, but the Colorado River as a whole.
“We are out of time,” Kelly said. “The hydrology of the Colorado River is unlikely to improve next year. The longer the (Department of the Interior) waits to press for an agreement in the lower basin, the more difficult this crisis will be to solve, leading only to tougher choices and litigation.”
On Tuesday, Kelly urged Haaland to outline scenarios for mandatory reductions, and strengthen limitations on California’s use of Colorado River water. Kelly also called upon the department to withhold federal funding for Salton Sea dust pollution measures until California commits to additional water restrictions for long-term conservation.
