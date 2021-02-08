Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, addressed local and national issues earlier this month in a detailed conversation. The discussion came minutes after he voted in favor of using the budget reconciliation process to make passage of the $1.9 trillion virus relief package designed by the President Joe Biden administration possible without Republican support.
“My focus is on relief funding for cities and towns, and folks getting vaccinated,” Kelly said.
While he said he favors bipartisan bills and hopes the covid-19 relief bill will have such support, Kelly said delay is not an option.
“This is a crisis,” he said, “and the economic crisis will not end until the public health crisis is over.”
Kelly said his priority is to deliver aid to Arizonans fast, vaccinate, send children back to school and equip frontline workers with adequate personal protection equipment.
“I believe in science,” the former astronaut said, adding he believes face masks work, is in favor of CDC guidelines and thinks face covering is “not too much to require” in public, indoor settings.
Kelly said he agrees that Arizona needs more vaccine supplies, having infection rates among the highest in the nation. He said he is “completely on board” with efforts by Arizona’s senior senator, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Arizona, to bring more vaccines to rural counties that have a lot of snowbirds coming from other states for winter months.
Asked if the snowbirds should be vaccinated in their primary residence state, in Arizona, or elsewhere, Kelly replied: “All of the above,” adding it shouldn’t matter where because people have to be vaccinated everywhere, including snowbirds from Canada, he said.
The recent changes in the U.S. administration, as well as the fact that Arizona has two Democratic senators, put a potential halt on efforts to reintroduce uranium mining in Mohave County by Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Prescott) and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors under the leadership of Chairman Buster Johnson.
Kelly recognized the importance of the “vibrant mining sector” for the economic development of the region. That said, he stated he is not in favor of uranium mining around the Grand Canyon, which is currently banned.
“There are other opportunities for economic development,” he said, but added, as an engineer, he is always interested in new technologies, including a review of new mining technologies, and will be looking into them.
“The Grand Canyon is so important,” Kelly said. “It’s our treasure. So many people visit it every year. The Havasupai Indians rely on it for water. … I’m not in favor of mining there.”
He said he didn’t have a chance to speak with county officials on the matter and would welcome an opportunity to speak with Johnson.
