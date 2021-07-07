U.S. Senator Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) was in Mohave County on Wednesday to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Kingman Veteran Villas along with lots of local elected officials and dignitaries.
The Villas is a low-income housing project for veterans. It includes 48 residential units – each 930 square feet with central air and heat, a single car garage, and smart technology with hardwired smoke detectors and an automatic sprinkler system. The Kingman Veteran Villas project was a partnership between the Mohave County Housing Authority, the Veterans Administration, the Arizona Department of Housing, American Express, Rocky Mountain Community Reinvestment Corporation, and US Bank.
Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy attended the event along with Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, Bullhead City Vice Mayor Kathy Bruck, and Mohave County Supervisors Jean Bishop (District 4) and Travis Lingenfelter (District 1). Sheehy said Kelly spent some time with those local leaders during the event to talk about some of the top local needs and priorities.
“We thanked him for his partnership in this region, and for working with us to advance our priorities,” Sheehy said.
Sheehy said he specifically brought up three of Havasu’s current priorities, including a grant application for repairs and maintenance projects needed to Havasu’s police facility and jail which the city applied for through Kelly’s office in June. Sheehy said he also told Kelly about the importance of water and Havasu’s water entitlements and expressed the region’s opposition to water transfers away from the main steam Colorado River – like the ongoing proposed water transfer from a farm in La Paz County to the Town of Queen Creek. Sheehy said the other major priority he discussed with Kelly was the need to dredge the Bridgewater Channel – a project that hasn’t been completed in more than a decade.
“It is a federal waterway, so if there are any opportunities for federal assistance to help with that dredging project we would be grateful,” Sheehy said.
Havasu’s mayor said he felt his input was well received by Kelly.
“The Senator was very receptive on water and the priorities that we advanced,” Sheehy said. “We have heard from his office on the grant application for the police department and that looks very promising. So it was a good conversation. I think we will see some real results in the coming months.”
