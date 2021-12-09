Lake Havasu City could receive $1.7 million in congressional funding to bring necessary renovations to the city’s police department and jail.
The funding was announced this week at a meeting of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, where U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly representative Coral Evans spoke on pending projects throughout the county. The funding would be provided through a historic $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law in November. Loyd, who is Kelly’s Northern Arizona director, said the renovations are included in congressional spending requests made by Kelly under the legislation.
According to Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, parts of the facility’s infrastructure, including the department’s plumbing and air conditioning system, have deteriorated over the past 30 years. The grant funding will not be enough for all repairs needed at the department, he said, and additional funding requests may be submitted for future projects. But with this week’s announcement, grant funding will solve the station’s most immediate issues.
“The flooring has not aged well, the sewer and plumbing lines are deteriorating and clogging, the HVAC system is in need of replacement and the HVAC cooling tower system is aging, and has corrosion issues,” Angus said. “The HVAC system is not adequately cooling the facility in the summer months or heating the facility in the winter months. Because of the deteriorating plumbing and sewer system, the facility is overcome by a pungent odor on a regular basis.”
The $1.7 million in congressional funding will be added to grant funding the Lake Havasu City Council requested earlier this year, with $3 million intended for the police department’s renovation as of June.
“The funding was a request made by Lake Havasu City, and will upgrade and rehabilitate a police station that’s about 30 years old,” Evans said at Monday’s meeting.
Lake Havasu City staff were still examining the 2,702 pages of the bipartisan bill, and had not yet identified projects that could benefit from that funding.
According to statements by Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy in November, the most likely projects to receive funding under the legislation would be city water infrastructure and roads projects. Not applying for those grants, Sheehy said on Wednesday, would do nothing to reduce the tax-burden on Havasu residents.
“We’re grateful the senator looked at our grant application, and for the $1.7 million we’ve been awarded for the refurbishment of our police station,” Sheehy said. “The facility has had ongoing electrical, plumbing and HVAC issues that we want to bring up to today’s standards after years of deferred maintenance.”
Sheehy says the police department’s renovations may save money for Lake Havasu City taxpayers in the long run, by reducing ongoing city maintenance costs at the facility.
“Our main goal is to serve the citizens and the community in a way that makes sense,” Sheehy said. “The city has maintained repairs, but we needed a long-term solution.”
City officials are still examining the provisions of the $1 trillion federal spending bill that was passed last month, and Sheehy says Lake Havasu City may apply for additional grant funding under the legislation as such becomes appropriate.
Arizona was expected to receive about $5 billion of the federal infrastructure funding as of mid-November, which will be used to bolster the state’s public transportation systems, ports of entry along the southern border, repair roads and bridges; and to provide affordable, high-speed internet access throughout the Grand Canyon State. An additional $8 billion will be used to improve aging water infrastructure throughout the state, such as bridges and dams.
According to a statement by Kelly on Monday, about $109.4 million of the state’s total federal funding under the legislation has been allocated to modernize Arizona’s water and wastewater infrastructure.
Among those projects, Evans said, would be the Bank Street Stormwater Channel Project, located near Kingman High School. It’s a project also championed by Sen. Kirsten Sinema in Mohave County, which would divert stormwater from the existing Mohave Channel and alleviate possible flooding in the area of Kingman High School.
Evans says $1 million in federal infrastructure funding will be used to help complete the Bank Street Stormwater Channel.
An additional $700,000 would be used to upgrade Colorado City’s Creek Valley Health Clinic, Evans said, and provide affordable dental care to rural northern Mohave County communities.
