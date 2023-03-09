Syndication: Arizona Republic

Sen. Mark Kelly delivers his victory speech at Barrio Cafe on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Phoenix. Mark Kelly victory speech Nov. 12, 2022

 Antranik Tavitian/The Republic

Arizona made drastic cuts to its allocation of Colorado River water last year, as historic drought continues throughout the Southwest. Now, Sen. Mark Kelly is asking that the U.S. Department of the Interior assist in conservation efforts by Arizona’s river communities.

Kelly issued a letter last week to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, requesting that a portion of $4 billion in drought-mitigation funding under the Inflation Reduction Act be used to aid farming communities in the Colorado River Basin. That money would be used to invest in gravity-powered micro-irrigation systems, automation of water deliveries, water reclamation and other projects to improve water conservation for farmlands on the Colorado River. Members of Mohave County’s governing board offered their own thoughts on continued conservation efforts this week.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.