Arizona made drastic cuts to its allocation of Colorado River water last year, as historic drought continues throughout the Southwest. Now, Sen. Mark Kelly is asking that the U.S. Department of the Interior assist in conservation efforts by Arizona’s river communities.
Kelly issued a letter last week to Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, requesting that a portion of $4 billion in drought-mitigation funding under the Inflation Reduction Act be used to aid farming communities in the Colorado River Basin. That money would be used to invest in gravity-powered micro-irrigation systems, automation of water deliveries, water reclamation and other projects to improve water conservation for farmlands on the Colorado River. Members of Mohave County’s governing board offered their own thoughts on continued conservation efforts this week.
“I think it’s a good thing,” said Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, who has led efforts to protect Colorado River water rights in Mohave County communities even before his election to the board two years ago. “Conservation has to be a big part of stabilizing the entire Colorado River system.”
According to Kelly’s letter, installing gravity-powered micro-irrigation technology on even a fraction of the 6 million acres of flood-irrigated agriculture lands in the Colorado River Basin states could save as much as 2.5 acre-feet per year, per acre of land. The technology could increase crop yields by 33 percent, while halving greenhouse gas emissions.
“Given the significant benefits of changing the way farmers use water in the drought-stricken West, Reclamation should provide substantial incentives to farmers to test the implementation of innovative improvements in water efficiency - And where appropriate, adopt them.”
Kelly says those improvements could yield an immediate, long-term reduction in water demands on the Colorado River.
Additional water savings could come with additional federal programs, Lingenfelter said, with voluntary reductions in Colorado River water usage by local farmers in return for federal payments.
“The Department of the Interior says it might be able to save 10 feet of water at Lake Mead, at a cost of $250 million out of that $4 billion,” Lingenfelter said.
The county recently joined that endeavor, under the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation’s Colorado River Extraordinary Conservation Intentionally Created Surplus Implementation Program, joined by the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District.
“Every drop helps,” Lingenfelter said. “I think the Colorado River Communities are in the middle of a challenging time. Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City have put the message out there to be water-smart, and always be aware of the amount of water you’re using. We’re all committed to make sure we have a secure water supply, and we’re doing everything we can to be a part of the overall Seven Basin-State solution.”
Cuts deepen as drought continues
In September, the state of Arizona volunteered to cut 21% of its annual Colorado River water usage in advance of steep water restrictions proposed last year by federal officials. And for Mohave County officials, any federal aid in enhancing efficiency and future conservation would be welcome.
“I don’t know if we should go begging the federal government for money - They’re broke,” said Supervisor Ron Gould. “But if they want to send that money here, it would be a good thing.”
The states of California, Arizona and Nevada have been tasked with reducing their collective reliance on the Colorado River by as much as four million acre-feet this year. And although Arizona has been willing to sacrifice, Gould says that California has not. It’s not an ideal scenario, Gould said - But Mohave County can be part of the solution, rather than the problem.
“Havasu has been pretty water-thrifty over the years,” Gould. “For the cities, one of the best things to do is rainwater collection … one of the best things we could also do is to use retention basins. And if we could take (reclaimed water) and pump it elsewhere into town for use in irrigation, that would help too.”
According to Supervisor Jean Bishop, the county would be willing to accept possible federal aid toward conservation projects on the Colorado River.
“Reclamation has deeper pockets than we do,” Bishop said. “To make a difference, we need to put a lot of money into these projects - and that’s money we don’t have.”
Without such funding, however, Bishop said the county will do what it can to conserve water and reduce strain on the Colorado River.
“There are a lot of things we could do if we have the money,” Bishop said. “But if not, we’ll pick the most important, and the easiest projects, and take it from there.”
