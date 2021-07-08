KINGMAN — U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Arizona) met with Mohave Community College staff and Mohave County mayors to celebrate the partnership between the college and the chamber at the new MCC Small Business Development Center facility in downtown Kingman.
The building will house the MCC Small Business Development Center and the Kingman Chamber of Commerce. It will be a space for small business training and business development.
Kelly said partnerships like the one between MCC and the chamber help create the workforces needed to keep up in competitive global industries.
“It’s great for me to see what’s going on in community colleges across the state,” Kelly said.
When asked what role infrastructure improvements and community colleges will play in Arizona’s economic recovery in smaller communities like Kingman, Kelly said investing in infrastructure allows communities to grow, bring in more businesses and make life more efficient. Community colleges are what create the workforce.
“Community colleges are a piece of the puzzle here because in order to fix our infrastructure, and upgrade our infrastructure, we need the people to do their work,” Kelly said.
Kelly said community colleges, like MCC, offer the building blocks to larger community projects. For example, Kelly said Interstate 11 would increase commerce, which is “critical to the growth of our economy.”
“We need an educated workforce if we’re going to upgrade our infrastructure,” Kelly said.
Stacy Klippenstein, president of MCC, said he is “honored” to be part of the joint effort between the college and chamber of commerce to bring good jobs through different veins of education in small communities.
According to Klippenstein, the purchase and renovation of the building was accomplished through interest on investments in the state investment fund, not through bonds or taxpayers.
“There’s not very many in the state of Arizona that have this type of joint effort, and we’re just honored to be able to do this,” Klippenstein said.
