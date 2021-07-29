Lake Havasu City’s request for federal grant money to help pay for millions of dollars in repairs at the police station and jail has gained some traction and the City Council passed another resolution on Tuesday that they hope will further bolster Havasu’s case.
The council originally approved the grant application for congressionally directed spending to Sen. Mark Kelly’s office back in June. Mayor Cal Sheehy said that since the application was turned in, the city has received word from Kelly’s office that the request meets the general requirements of the funding. Sheehy said Kelly’s office has also requested some additional details from the city about the needed repairs so his office can better push for it as the congressionally directed spending bills make their way through the U.S. Senate.
As part of that, Sheehy said Kelly’s office requested a letter of support. During the City Council meeting on Tuesday councilmembers passed a resolution unanimously reaffirming their support for the requested grant.
Havasu identified the need for various repair and maintenance projects through a facility assessment of the police station and jail that kicked off this spring. The city’s application requests a total of $4,072,500 in congressionally directed spending to address multiple needs within the police station and jail.
Sheehy said he had a chance to speak with Kelly about the request personally when the Senator visited Kingman earlier this month.
“I talked to him about the priorities of the grant, and told him we appreciated the efforts of his office and their support for that grant,” Sheehy said.
Kelly included Lake Havasu City’s police and jail refurbishment projects in his request for congressionally directed funding through the subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies. In a June 18 letter from Kelly to subcommittee chair Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), the Arizona Senator officially requested $3,372,000 for the Lake Havasu City police station and jail refurbishment. The letter states the money will go towards providing a new roof and HVAC system, replacing the flooring and existing cast iron waste system, and upgrading the jail cells, doors, locks and fire safety system.
Kelly is also requesting $715,000 from the subcommittee for a mobile command center for Glendale, $246,000 for a monitoring program to help with searches in remote areas for the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, and $140,000 to purchase patrol vehicles for the Town of Mammoth.
Kelly has requested other congressionally directed spending for Arizona communities from multiple other subcommittees, but the request for almost $3.4 million for Havasu is among the largest single requests the senator is making this year.
The Senate appropriations subcommittee is expected to begin marking up each of the bills that request congressionally directed spending in the fall.
(1) comment
This may be the first time a Democrat tried to pretend to support law enforcement in any manner.
