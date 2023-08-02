PARKER -- U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema paid a visit to Parker to speak with the Colorado River Indian Tribes (CRIT) in a roundtable discussion with Amelia Flores, CRIT chairwoman.
According to Sinema, the most prominent issue discussed was water rights. The Bureau of Reclamation is currently working with the seven Colorado River basin states: Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado, Utah, New Mexico and Wyoming, to outline plans on how to reduce water use.
“CRIT is the number one priority holder for water in the Colorado River,” Sinema said. “What I heard from CRIT today was that while they are in consultation with the Bureau of Reclamation, that consultation is not consistent or as meaningful as they would like and is afforded to them by their rights under the law.”
Consultation between the tribe and government agencies was a major issue brought up during the roundtable discussion, according to Sinema.
“It was disturbing,” Sinema said. “What I’m hearing from CRIT and what I’m hearing from other tribes in Arizona, is that consultation is inconsistent and not always meaningful.”
Sinema promised that she would do her duty as a senator to hold agencies and the administration accountable for consistent and meaningful consultation with Native American tribes.
Sinema also discussed other issues important to CRIT that she has secured action on including affordable housing, pedestrian safety, internet access and water security.
In June, Sinema invested $25 million to deploy high-speed internet access to La Paz County.
“... benefitting nearly 2,000 people, 41 businesses, three farms, and four educational facilities in the County, representing a tremendous investment in Arizona’s second least populous county which has approximately 16,500 residents,” reads the press release following the roundtable discussion.
Additionally, CRIT also received $1,571,681 to construct new connected sidewalks within the Colorado River Indian Reservation on Agency Avenue and First Avenue East.
Then, just last week, Sinema successfully fought for the reauthorization of the Native American Housing Assistance and Self-Determination Act (NAHASDA), an act that has not been reauthorized since 2013. NAHASDA assists tribes in providing affordable housing to Native Americans.
“I’m grateful for the Tribal Council’s welcome and for their partnership as we work together to deliver priorities such as strong water security, better transportation options, improved internet access, and more,” Sinema said.
Sinema emphasized that she is here to work in partnership with CRIT and will advocate and fight for issues facing CRIT as well as other tribal communities.
“I view CRIT as a critical partner in the work that we’re doing together to protect and preserve what makes our state and the CRIT community so special,” Sinema said. “We’re partners and I’m grateful for that.”
