Sen. Sonny Borrelli

Sen. Sonny Borrelli explains Thursday why he supports allowing people to bring guns onto college and university campuses.

 Howard Fischer/Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX— A bill for the state to regulate hemp is making its way through the Legislature.

Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli ( R- District 30), the bill would update hemp laws to match federal hemp regulations. The bill also gives authority to the Arizona Department of Agriculture to inspect hemp entities such as farms, facilities and industrial hemp products to ensure they follow the law. The bill also aims to protect the health and safety of the consumers by requiring hemp producers, manufacturers and distributors to follow concrete regulations.

