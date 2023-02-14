PHOENIX— A bill for the state to regulate hemp is making its way through the Legislature.
Sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli ( R- District 30), the bill would update hemp laws to match federal hemp regulations. The bill also gives authority to the Arizona Department of Agriculture to inspect hemp entities such as farms, facilities and industrial hemp products to ensure they follow the law. The bill also aims to protect the health and safety of the consumers by requiring hemp producers, manufacturers and distributors to follow concrete regulations.
Under the 2014 Farm Act, the U.S. Department of Agriculture approved the production, processing, manufacturing and distribution of help. In 2018, the federal Agriculture Improvement Act removed hemp and hemp seeds from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s list of controlled substances. Under the 2018 bill, the USDA also developed regulations and guidance for implementing hemp production programs and created outlines and federal oversight for the production of hemp.
“We’re just updating as we go along when the federal government makes their modifications, then we kind of react,” Borrelli said.
The bill would add to the requirements of the Director of the Arizona Department of Agriculture including establishing fees, accessing regulated products and records, and overseeing and prescribing labeling and sale requirements. According to the introduced bill, it would also remove the ability for a member of an Indian tribe from applying for an industrial hemp license.
While hemp is part of the cannabis family, it does not have psychoactive effects like marijuana. Instead, hemp has industrial uses, but the bill would that hemp regulation would not interfere with marijuana regulation, which is stricter.
“This is about rope, not dope,” Borrelli said.
Hemp Industry Trade Association’s Sully Sullivan spoke in support of the bill because it will update and clarify state statutes. He said the bill will also open the doors for Arizona farmers and entrepreneurs to pursue the hemp world after the industry crashed in 2019 after its initial boom.
“There is a need to update our hemp laws to reflect how the hemp industry has moved forward and evolved since the inception of the hemp program in 2018,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said the hemp industry has been “fractured” in Arizona over previous years due to hemp businesses and farms going out of business. According to Sullivan, the hemp market plummeted in 2019 and struggled to grow during the early years of covid-19.
“Our bill is a small business bill, a pro-jobs bill and a pro-farmer bill that if passed would help to energize the hemp industry in Arizona,” Sullivan said.
John Udell, of Arizona NORML, said the organization is in support of the bill that would protect consumers and bring legal certainty to the state. By aligning state law with federal law, Arizona can move forward with producing hemp and selling it to consumers while eliminating confusion between marijuana and hemp products.
“This twilight zone has caused law enforcement confusion and created a marketplace with inadequate consumer productions,” Udel.
The bill passed the Senate Natural Resources, Energy and Water Committee unanimously on Feb. 9. No one spoke in opposition to the bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.