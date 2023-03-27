A bill that could provide about $330 million for rural road projects that have been prioritized by local organizations – including nearly $35 million for projects in Mohave County – continues to move through the Arizona legislature where it has received broad bipartisan approval.
House Bill 2543 has already been passed by the House of Representatives, and on Monday the Senate Transportation and Technology Committee gave the bill a “do pass” recommendation with a 5-1-1 vote. All three Democrats on the committee voted in support of the bill, along with two Republicans. Sen. Anthony Kern (R-District 27) was the only one to vote against the bill, while Sen. Jake Hoffman (R-District 15) was not present during Monday’s meeting.
HB2543 was introduced by Rep. Tim Dunn (R-Yuma) and has a total of 15 co-sponsors including 11 Republicans and four Democrats. Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) and Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) are both cosponsors of the bill.
The bill allocates a little more than $330 million for specific rural road projects throughout the state – touching every county except for Maricopa County and Pima County. The bill includes projects in Lake Havasu City (total of $9,826,652), Kingman ($21,110,054), Bullhead City ($1,560,000), Colorado City ($1,200,000), Mohave County ($1,050,000) and La Paz County ($5,597,442).
Supporters of the bill explained to the senate committee on Monday that all of the projects in the bill have been identified by rural Metropolitan Planning Organizations and Coalition of Governments throughout Arizona– like the Lake Havasu MPO and the Western Arizona Coalition of Governments that provide transportation planning throughout Mohave County.
“I think you guys know the value of the Metropolitan Planning Organizations and what they bring to the table,” Dunn told the committee. “This is a culmination of that work that these appointed and elected members do around the state. It is a big bill, but it is individual stakeholders coming together to try to get it into the budget.”
Sen. Rosanna Gabaldon (D-District 21), a cosponsor of the bill, was the only committee member to explain her vote on Monday.
“All these projects are very important,” she said. “I liked what one of the speakers said today, that you have to travel through at least one rural county to get to Maricopa. It is rural Arizona that brings in tourism dollars. It brings in our produce. So our roads are very important. I know we focus a lot on two of our counties, but we have to also focus throughout the State of Arizona. I’m very proud to be a sponsor of this bill.”
During the hearing eight people spoke in support of the bill, including Lake Havasu City Councilmember Nancy Campbell. Campbell is Havasu’s council representative to the Rural Transportation Advocacy Council which is working to support the bill.
Campbell told the committee the nearly $10 million for Lake Havasu City in this bill would be the equivalent of 30 years-worth of federal appropriations to the Lake Havasu MPO. She said Havasu gets about $1 million per year in state shared revenue through the Highway Users Revenue Fund – but said that hasn’t been enough to keep up with the roadwork needed throughout the city.
“Sadly, due to the reduction in fuel taxes and rising inflation, our city roads are failing,” Campbell said. “Excessive pavement preservation has caused dangerous crosswalk conditions, uneven driveways, and lower and dangerous curb heights. It reduces the traction on our tires. The citizens of Lake Havasu City have budgeted $10 million from the general fund. A match from the state will increase the scope of work substantially, including repairing worn out underground infrastructure and improving crosswalk conditions. As an elected official, please allow me to keep my campaign promises. Voting yes on HB2543 will absolutely improve the roads in Mohave County and all of rural Arizona. A yes vote is a concrete decision we will all be proud of.”
Other supporters of the bill included Kevin Adam with RTAC, former Lake Havasu MPO director Vincent Gallegos who is now the director of the Central Yavapai MPO, along with representatives from Graham County, Coconino County and Yuma County.
The bill was passed by the House of Representatives on March 8 with a 50-8-2 vote.
A total of 23 Republicans and 27 Democrats in the House voted in support of the bill, while eight Republican representatives voted against the bill. Two Democrats in the House did note vote.
Although the bill has received broad bipartisan support so far, even if it is passed by the Senate and signed by Governor Katie Hobbs, the money appropriated would still need to be worked out in the budget for next fiscal year in order for the money to be distributed as the bill proposes.
HB2543 has also been assigned to the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Senate Rules Committee.
PROPOSED PROJECTS IN NORTHWEST ARIZONA
$1,690,593 – Industrial Boulevard rehabilitation from Lake Havasu Avenue to London Bridge Road.
$2,095,644 – Lake Havasu Avenue rehabilitation from Palo Verde Boulevard to Mesquite Avenue.
$1,992,698 – McCulloch Boulevard rehabilitation from Lake Havasu Avenue to Smoketree Avenue
$693,418 – S. Palo Verde Boulevard rehabilitation from Lake Havasu Avenue to London Bridge Road.
$1,768,477 – Mesquite Avenue rehabilitation from Lake Havasu Avenue to Acoma Boulevard.
$1,585,822 – Swanson Avenue rehabilitation and improvements from SR-95 to Smoketree Avenue.
$2,634,640 – Airway Avenue improvements
$8,045,021 – Eastern Street improvements
$10,430,393 – I-40 and Rancho Sante Fe Parkway traffic interchange improvements between Santa Rosa Drive and Louise Avenue.
$1,560,000 – Hancock Road resurfacing from Colorado Boulevard to State Route 95.
$750,000 – Fully pave Bank Street, and other improvements, between Grace Neal Parkway and Calle Castano Road.
$300,000 – London Bridge Road rehabilitation between mileposts 4 and 8.
