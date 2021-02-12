The State Senate passed a bill sponsored by Sen. Sonny Borrelli that would establish a veterans home facility in Mohave County.
SB 1172 was passed by the Senate on Thursday and it now moves on to the Arizona House of Representatives for consideration. The bill would appropriate $25 million to build nursing and rehabilitation facilities in Mohave County.
The Mohave County veterans’ home is expected to have 80 beds.
Borrelli has been working to establish a veterans’ home in northwest Arizona for more than two years. The bill was first introduced in the 2020 legislative session.
“There is a desperate need to help these heroes in our part of the state,”Borrelli said in a news release. “They’ve given so much for our country, and it’s time we make sure we have the services they need.”
Mohave County has one of the highest rates of veteran populations in the state. There are veterans’ homes in Phoenix and Tucson, and two more are being built in Yuma and Flagstaff.
Last year Borrelli said that the plan was to build the facility in Kingman where he has said a property owner has donated 30 acres on the edge of city limits.
